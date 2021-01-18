Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at $769,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $102.94 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.73.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

