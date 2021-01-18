Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 7.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Evergy by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 17.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Evergy by 22.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Evergy by 25.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

EVRG stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

