Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $42,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

