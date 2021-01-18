Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $337,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $110.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

