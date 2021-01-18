Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after buying an additional 376,524 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after buying an additional 288,888 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 200,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.15.

AVY opened at $159.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

