Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 69.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $159.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.15.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

