Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $814,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 166.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 22.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 46.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $142.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day moving average is $115.92. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.27.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $610,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

