Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after buying an additional 148,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,188. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $195.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $200.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.