Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 9,300 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $100,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $131,441,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

