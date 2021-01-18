Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $343,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $572,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

