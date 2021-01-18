Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,400 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $990,472.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.