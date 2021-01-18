Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $195.10 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $200.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,803 shares of company stock worth $3,560,188. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

