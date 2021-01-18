Litecoin Plus Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $98,492.84 and approximately $57.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,884.33 or 1.00267293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00025641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00011276 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

