Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on LXE. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
CVE LXE opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$166.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.83.
About Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V)
Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
