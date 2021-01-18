Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Leju alerts:

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $327.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leju will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leju (LEJU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.