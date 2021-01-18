LCX Market Capitalization Tops $12.49 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One LCX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00520178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.62 or 0.04011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015606 BTC.

About LCX

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,662,546 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

LCX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

