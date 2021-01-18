Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS opened at $53.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

