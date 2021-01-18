Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after purchasing an additional 713,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $146,991,000 after purchasing an additional 675,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $53.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.