LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €67.00 by Berenberg Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.43 ($68.74).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) stock opened at €63.86 ($75.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.17. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.86 ($76.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.60.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

