Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSGOF. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF stock remained flat at $$8.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.72.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

