LanaCoin (LANA) Price Up 48% Over Last 7 Days

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. LanaCoin has a market cap of $358,221.95 and approximately $428.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LanaCoin has traded 48% higher against the US dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,846.83 or 1.00154755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.00349974 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.99 or 0.00609062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00159163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002029 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025721 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003172 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,955,475,967 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

