Kuverit Price Hits $0.0001 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Kuverit has a market cap of $311,954.46 and approximately $124.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00064625 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.00527825 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005646 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043711 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.62 or 0.04020883 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013238 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016759 BTC.
Kuverit Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “
Kuverit Coin Trading
Kuverit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.
