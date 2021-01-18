KUN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $96.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. KUN has a market capitalization of $17,280.42 and $96.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for $8.64 or 0.00024608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00128462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00256042 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,279.46 or 1.06172911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00067663 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

KUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

