Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after acquiring an additional 34,389 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

