Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,443,000 after acquiring an additional 86,724 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,071,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $225.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.66.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

