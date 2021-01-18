Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Dover by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dover by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $125.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

