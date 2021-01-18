Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

Shares of NSC opened at $252.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.50.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

