Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after buying an additional 6,162,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 295,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,993,000 after buying an additional 1,416,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $151.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $137.36 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

