Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

