Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $226,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

