Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,540 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,571 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 750.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,240,000 after acquiring an additional 780,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $65.53 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

