Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,005 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $523,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

