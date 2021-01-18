Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.45 ($126.42).

ETR:KBX opened at €114.44 ($134.64) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

