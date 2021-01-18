KINS Technology Group, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:KINZU) Quiet Period Set To End on January 25th

KINS Technology Group’s (OTCMKTS:KINZU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 25th. KINS Technology Group had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During KINS Technology Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

KINZU stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. KINS Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Kins Technology Group Inc.

