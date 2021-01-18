Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kid Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KIDBQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KIDBQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. Kid Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Kid Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, imports, markets, and distributes infant and juvenile consumer products. The company offers infant bedding and related nursery accessories and dÃ©cor, such as blankets, rugs, mobiles, nightlights, hampers, lamps, and wall art, as well as nursery appliances, diaper bags, and spa/bath products art under the Kids Line, Carter's, Disney, CoCaLo Baby, CoCaLo Couture, and CoCaLo Naturals brands.

