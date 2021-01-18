Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) PT Set at €544.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) received a €544.00 ($640.00) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €598.38 ($703.98).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €561.80 ($660.94) on Monday. Kering SA has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €578.82 and its 200 day moving average is €550.12.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

