Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.75

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as high as $11.43. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 211,156 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRNY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kearny Financial by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

