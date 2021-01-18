KCR Residential REIT plc (KCR.L) (LON:KCR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.71

KCR Residential REIT plc (KCR.L) (LON:KCR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.71 and traded as low as $20.50. KCR Residential REIT plc (KCR.L) shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 2,236 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31.

KCR Residential REIT plc (KCR.L) Company Profile (LON:KCR)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

