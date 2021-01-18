KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)’s (KAZ) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on the copper miner’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) stock opened at GBX 725.40 ($9.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 663.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 593.36. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 731.80 ($9.56).

Get KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) alerts:

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.