KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)’s (KAZ) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on the copper miner’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.
KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) stock opened at GBX 725.40 ($9.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The firm has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 663.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 593.36. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 731.80 ($9.56).
KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Company Profile
