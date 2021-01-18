Kadena Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.04 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $339,968.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00129687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00251309 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.58 or 1.08203461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00068356 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,278,243 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

Buying and Selling Kadena

