Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO)’s (JE) Underpeform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their underpeform rating on shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) stock remained flat at $C$6.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.71 and a 12-month high of C$70.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.84. The stock has a market cap of C$324.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$649.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

