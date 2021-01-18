Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (JPE.L) (LON:JPE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $924.82 and traded as high as $962.98. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (JPE.L) shares last traded at $952.37, with a volume of 5,618 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £279.40 million and a P/E ratio of 25.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 924.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 839.84.

Get JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (JPE.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (JPE.L)’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (JPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (JPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.