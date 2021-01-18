JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) a GBX 180 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 148.80 ($1.94) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.68. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

