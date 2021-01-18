John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WDGJF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

