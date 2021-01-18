John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Investec lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WDGJF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

