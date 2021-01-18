Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cummins Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.80.

CMI stock opened at $237.24 on Monday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $244.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $52,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

