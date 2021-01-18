Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 51.40 Price Target

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 51.40 price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 52.04.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

