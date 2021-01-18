Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on METC. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ METC opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 74.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

