Jamf Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JAMF) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 18th

Jamf’s (NASDAQ:JAMF) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 18th. Jamf had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $468,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $33.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. Jamf has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock valued at $375,300,288.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

