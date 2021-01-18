J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of JSAIY stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,270. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $13.65.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

