IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IWGFF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IWG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 983. IWG has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

